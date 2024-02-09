Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 495,779 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 915,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,877. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

