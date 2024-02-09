Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 998,467 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $76,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $100,358.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $80,257.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,438.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of U traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

