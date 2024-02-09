Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,751 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Portland General Electric worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

POR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 76,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

