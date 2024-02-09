Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.60 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $430.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,089. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $448.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

