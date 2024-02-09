Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Chemed worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.69. 16,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.02. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $490.87 and a 1-year high of $610.35.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,109. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

