Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 21,040 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715,998. The firm has a market cap of $686.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

