Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 449,167 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2,442.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Agree Realty worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.72. 122,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

