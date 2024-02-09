Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.84% of Valmont Industries worth $93,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.61. 65,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.32. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

