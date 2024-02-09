Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 58,061 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,061 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.48% of AutoNation worth $95,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,367. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

