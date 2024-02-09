Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $96,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $139.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,701.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,478.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,844.76.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

