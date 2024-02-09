Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $97,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 1,367,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,798. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.