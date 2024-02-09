Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 3,668 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $89.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

