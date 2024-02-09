The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 26.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

