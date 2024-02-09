TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,285.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,066.13.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,028.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.