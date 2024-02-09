Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,117. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

