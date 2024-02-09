Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $4,636,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $207,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

SO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.