Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after buying an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

