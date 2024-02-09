State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,178 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Performance
ADSK opened at $265.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $265.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.