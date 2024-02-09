State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,178 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $265.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $265.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.