State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 45,375 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

