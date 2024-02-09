Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $146.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

