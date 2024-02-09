Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.760-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.03 EPS.

NYSE ESS remained flat at $229.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.02. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

