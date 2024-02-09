Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Report on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.