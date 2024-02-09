Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.