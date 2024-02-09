Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.69. 43,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

