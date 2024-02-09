Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. 689,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.