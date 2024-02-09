Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,566,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,001,000 after buying an additional 2,083,252 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,070,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

