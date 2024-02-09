Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $184.20 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $184,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Marriott International stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.82. 334,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,338. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.77.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.