Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $173.67 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Spotify Technology worth $173,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.87. The stock had a trading volume of 374,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

