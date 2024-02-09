Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,803 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.96% of Liberty Global worth $154,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 295,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

