Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $136.21 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $136,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,817,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,285,000 after buying an additional 236,959 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 958,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,852,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

