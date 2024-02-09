Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,923 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Workiva were worth $123,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 10,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

