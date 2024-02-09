Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 930,322 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.54% of Global-e Online worth $100,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

GLBE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 108,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,457. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

