Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.43% of MarketAxess worth $115,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.2 %

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.78. 51,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,349. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $244.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

