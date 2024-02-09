FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 293 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

