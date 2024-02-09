FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,913,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,471,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

