FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $267,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $289,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 156.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $648.06. 101,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.