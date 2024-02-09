MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,043,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $32.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,765.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,152. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,641.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,430.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

