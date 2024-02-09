Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 115,720 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $62,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,358 shares of company stock worth $2,883,745. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.66. 121,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,732. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

