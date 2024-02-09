OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

OMF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 92,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,940. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

