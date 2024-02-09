Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Acquires A$31,200.00 in Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($20,259.74).

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

