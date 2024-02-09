Energi (NRG) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $299,979.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00079527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,593,805 coins and its circulating supply is 73,593,897 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

