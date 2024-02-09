Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.57. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

