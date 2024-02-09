Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLZE

Backblaze Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 99,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $343.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 64.75%. Research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,477 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.