B. Riley Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $205.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

