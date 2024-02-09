PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0025

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $19.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

