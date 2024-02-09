Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,899 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,438 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,093,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

