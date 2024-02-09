Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,899 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,438 put options.
DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
