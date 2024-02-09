SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $31,773.84 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.08 or 0.99944792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00186702 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02381757 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30,511.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.