AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

