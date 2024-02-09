AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,193,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $176,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NYSE AME opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

