Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 4.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,020.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $980.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.95. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $782.50 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

