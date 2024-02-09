State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $166.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

